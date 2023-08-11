The Th17/IL-17 Axis: Unveiling Host Defense in Fungal Infections

The following is a summary of “The Th17/IL-17 Axis and Host Defense Against Fungal Infections,” published in the June 2023 issue of Allergy and Clinical Immunology by Tangye et al.

In the early 1970s, chronic mucocutaneous candidiasis (CMC) was identified as primary immunodeficiency. However, its genetic etiology remained obscure for nearly 40 years. The progressive molecular and cellular description of inborn errors of immunity (IEI) with syndromic CMC suggested that IL-17-mediated immunity may protect against fungal infection and CMC.

Since 2011, novel IEI affecting the response or production of IL-17A and IL-17F (IL-17A/F) in patients with isolated or syndromic CMC has provided formal evidence of the central role of the IL-17 axis in mucocutaneous immunity to Candida spp and, to a lesser extent, Staphylococcus aureus in humans.

In contrast, IL-17-mediated immunity against other prevalent microbes in humans appears redundant. In this review, we outline the current understanding of IEI about impaired IL-17A/F-mediated immunity, highlighting the function of IL-17A/F in human immunity.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2213219823004555