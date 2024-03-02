Long-Term Low-Dose Aspirin Linked With Reduced Cancer Risk

Slight to moderately reduced risks for several cancers are linked with long-term low-dose aspirin use, according to a study published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute. However, this is not the case with cancer overall due to the higher risk for some common cancers. Charlotte Skriver, MSc, PhD, and colleagues explored the correlation between long-term aspirin use and risk for cancer. Researchers followed individuals aged 40 to 70 at baseline using a nationwide registry. They evaluated low-dose (75-150 mg) aspirin use by examining duration, continuity, and cumulative amount. Additionally, the study team explored links with consistent high-dose (500 mg) aspirin use. They estimated multivariable-adjusted HRs and 95% CIs with aspirin use for site-specific and overall cancer. Among more than 1.9 million individuals during a mean follow-up of 18.2 years, 422,778 received a cancer diagnosis. Irrespective of continuity and duration of use, low-dose aspirin use did not reduce the HR for cancer overall (continuous use: HR=1.04, 95% CI,1.03-1.06). However, long-term (≥5 years) use was linked with at least 10% reductions in HRs for several cancer sites, including colon, esophagus, liver, pancreas, small intestine, head and neck, brain tumors, melanoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and leukemia.

Author Devyn Osborne