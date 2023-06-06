The following is a summary of “Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy for Nonhealing Wounds—A Long-term Retrospective Cohort Study,” published in the June 2023 issue of Critical Care by Lalieu, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to analyze the results of hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) in the context of wound healing for various types of wounds.

A retrospective cohort study included all patients who received HBOT and wound care at a single hyperbaric center between January 2017 and December 2020. The primary outcome assessed was wound healing. Secondary outcome measures included quality of life (QoL), number of HBOT sessions, adverse effects, and treatment cost. The study also investigated potential influencing factors such as age, sex, type and duration of the wound, socioeconomic status, smoking status, and presence of peripheral vascular disease.

A total of 774 treatment series were analyzed, with each patient receiving a median of 39 HBOT sessions (interquartile range: 23-51 sessions). Among the wounds assessed, 472 (61.0%) healed completely, 177 (22.9%) partially healed, 41 (5.3%) deteriorated, and 39 (5.0%) resulted in minor amputations, while 45 (5.8%) required major amputations. Following HBOT, the median wound surface area decreased significantly from 4.4 cm2 to 0.2 cm2 (P < .01), and patient QoL showed improvement from a median score of 60 to 75 on a 100-point scale (P < .01). The median cost of therapy was €9,188 (interquartile range: €5,947-€12,557). The most frequently reported adverse effects included fatigue, hyperoxic myopia, and middle ear barotrauma. In addition, a negative outcome was associated with receiving fewer than 30 HBOT sessions and having severe arterial disease.

The addition of HBOT to standard wound care was found to enhance wound healing and improve quality of life in selected cases. Patients with severe arterial disease should be evaluated for potential benefits from HBOT. The majority of reported adverse effects were mild and transient.

Source: journals.lww.com/aswcjournal/Abstract/2023/06000/Hyperbaric_Oxygen_Therapy_for_Nonhealing_Wounds_A.5.aspx