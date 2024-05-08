Long-Term Risk for MACE Increased for Children With Hypertension

TUESDAY, May 7, 2024 (HealthDay News) — The long-term risk for major adverse cardiac events (MACE) is increased for children diagnosed with hypertension, according to a study published online May 6 in JAMA Pediatrics to coincide with the annual meeting of the Pediatric Academic Societies, held from May 2 to 6 in Toronto.

Cal H. Robinson, M.D., from The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, and colleagues examined the long-term associated risk for MACE among children with hypertension in a population-based, retrospective cohort study conducted from 1996 to 2022. Data were included for 25,605 children with hypertension compared with 128,025 controls without hypertension matched by age, sex, birth weight, maternal gestational hypertension, prior comorbidities, and a propensity score for hypertension.

The researchers found that the incidence of MACE was 4.6 and 2.2 per 1,000 person-years in children with hypertension and controls, respectively (hazard ratio, 2.1), during a median follow-up of 13.6 years. Higher associated risks for stroke, hospitalization for myocardial infarction or unstable angina, coronary intervention, and congestive heart failure were seen for children with hypertension, but there was no increase in risk seen for cardiovascular death.

“Optimizing the care provided to youth with hypertension may help prevent long-term adult cardiovascular disease, with substantial health and cost-saving benefits,” the authors write.

Two authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.

