Lower Prevalence of Hematogenous PJI in SAB with Short Antibiotic Course

The following is a summary of “Prevalence and risk factors for haematogenous periprosthetic joint infection during Staphylococcus aureus bacteraemia,” published in the August 2024 issue of Infectious Disease by Blank et al.

Hematogenous or bloodstream spread when emerging with Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia (SAB) causes periprosthetic joint infections (PJI), for which prolonged antibiotic treatment is highly advised.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate the risk of PJI during SAB and to determine if short-term antibiotic treatment brings some effects in patients with manageable SAB and PJI.

They analyzed the blood cultures of individuals with S.aureus, which were cross-referenced against the Swedish Arthroplasty register to identify patients with PJI during SAB. Medical records were viewed during a 6-month follow-up to identify PJI at the time of SAB.

The results showed 400 patients, 281 individuals, 35 (12%) had a hematogenous PJI, 247 patients were without the sign of PJI, 118 patients (48%) had an uncomplicated infection and received short antibiotic treatment (median 15 days, IQR 13-17). Participants of young age with multiple prosthetic joints were at increased PJI risk. During the follow-up period, the prevalence of PJI was low (<1%) and similar in the uncomplicated group when compared to patients with complicated SAB who received long antibiotic treatment (median 29 days, IQR 15-70).

They concluded the prevalence of hematogenous PJI was lower than reported earlier in other studies where antibiotic treatment may not be necessary for patients with SAB and PJI.

