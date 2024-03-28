SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Lung Ultrasound Scoring Is Shown Effective for Assessing Hyperinflation in COPD

Mar 28, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Chen Y, et al. Lung ultrasound assessment of lung hyperinflation in patients with stable COPD: an effective diagnostic tool. Int J Chron Obstruct Pulmon Dis. 2024;19:319-330. Published 2024 Jan 27. doi:10.2147/COPD.S441374

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Saqib H. Baig, MD

    Photo Credit: Dr. Baig

    Assistant Professor and Pulmonologist
    Sidney Kimmel Medical College
    Philadelphia

     

    Saqib H. Baig, MD has indicated to Physician’s Weekly that he has no financial interests to disclose.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement