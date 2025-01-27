SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Male & Black Patients Less Likely to Undergo Bariatric Surgery

Jan 27, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Grobman B, et al. Race and sex disparities in metabolic/bariatric surgery over 20 years: a cohort study. Ann Surg Open. 2025;6(1):e540. doi:10.1097/AS9.0000000000000540

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement