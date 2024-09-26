Managing Transitions of Care in Patients with Inborn Errors of Immunity

Photo Credit: peterschreiber.media

The following is a summary of “Transitions of Care in Patients With Inborn Errors of Immunity,” published in the September 2024 issue of Allergy and Immunology by Prince et al.

Inborn errors of immunity (IEI) encompass a range of inherited disorders caused by pathogenic monogenic variants that lead to significant impairments and immune system dysregulation. These conditions are often diagnosed in infancy or early childhood and present with clinical manifestations such as heightened susceptibility to infections, immune dysregulation, autoinflammation, bone marrow failure, and malignancy. Historically, the literature needs to more adequately address the transitions of care experienced by patients with IEI.

However, as advances in treatment extend patient survival, the transition of care has emerged as a critical area of research. Developing specific guidelines and recommendations is essential to manage these transitions effectively. Transitions in care for patients with IEI can occur in several contexts, including the shift from pediatric to adult care, movement from inpatient to outpatient settings, or relocation resulting in a change of healthcare providers. This narrative review synthesizes current data on care transitions and examines the healthcare challenges and patient-related barriers encountered during these transitions.

The review provides a framework with practical guidance for healthcare practitioners to enhance the management of care transitions for patients with IEI. This includes strategies to address the unique needs of this patient population and ensure continuity of care through various stages of their medical journey.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2213219824007475