Margin Dose and AVM Score Influence Obliteration and Outcomes in BAVM GKRS

The following is a summary of “Stereotactic radiosurgery alone for brain arteriovenous malformations: a single-institute experience,” published in the September 2024 issue of Neurology by Zhu et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study investigating the long-term outcomes of patients with brain arteriovenous malformations (BAVMs) treated solely with stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS).

They involved 201 patients diagnosed with BAVMs (January 2010 and December 2019). The multivariate analysis identified predictors of obliteration or hemorrhage, which were estimated using ORs and 95% CIs.

The results showed that 201 patients were treated with gamma knife radiosurgery (GKRS) as the primary intervention for BAVMs. The mean age at GKRS treatment was 31.4 ± 1.1 years, with 61.2% of the patients being male. Multivariate logistic regression indicated that a higher radiosurgery-based AVM score (OR 1.847, 95% CI = 1.292–2.641; P=0.001) correlated significantly with poorer obliteration outcomes, while a higher margin dose improved obliteration rates (OR 0.352, 95% CI = 0.189–0.658; P=0.001). Additionally, multivariate analysis identified an increase in lesion volume of 1 cm3 (OR 1.279, 95% CI = 1.023–1.600; P=0.031) and a high margin dose (OR 0.363, 95% CI = 0.134–0.983; P=0.046) as significant prognostic factors for post-SRS hemorrhage.

Investigators concluded that a higher margin dose was significantly associated with improved obliteration rate and non-hemorrhagic outcomes in patients with BAVM treated with SRS.

Source: bmcneurol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12883-024-03876-w