Maternal and Fetal Effects of Substance Use Disorders in Pregnancy

The following is a summary of “Substance Use and Use Disorders During Pregnancy and the Postpartum Period,” published in the January 2025 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Habersham et al.

The rising incidence of substance use and substance use disorders (SUDs) among pregnant and postpartum individuals has become a pressing public health concern, necessitating a significant enhancement in clinician education and the development of effective intervention strategies. This expert review aims to provide obstetricians and gynecologists (OBGYNs) with a comprehensive understanding of substance use during the prenatal and postpartum periods. It covers the epidemiology of substance use, detailing the prevalence and trends of SUDs in this population. The review also examines the adverse effects on maternal and fetal health, with a focus on key substances such as nicotine, cannabis, alcohol, benzodiazepines, stimulants, and opioids.

In addition to exploring the physiological and developmental impacts of these substances, the review addresses the complex ethical and legal considerations that arise from substance use during pregnancy. It emphasizes the importance of adopting a non-stigmatizing and equitable approach to care, which is essential for fostering trust and encouraging treatment adherence among affected individuals. By incorporating the latest evidence-based practices, the review seeks to equip OBGYNs with the knowledge and tools necessary to manage SUDs effectively. This includes tailored treatment strategies that consider the unique challenges of pregnancy and postpartum recovery, aiming to optimize health outcomes for both mothers and their infants.

