Mavacamten Improves QoL in Patients with Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Photo Credit: freepik

The following is a summary of “Real-world experience in initiation of treatment with the selective cardiomyosin inhibitor mavacamten in an outpatient clinic cohort during the 12-week titration period,” published in the October 2024 issue of Cardiology by Becker et al.

Obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM) is a condition that affects individuals with this diagnosis. Recently, mavacamten has emerged as a new therapeutic option for patients experiencing symptoms related to oHCM.

Researchers conducted a prospective study to evaluate the initiation of treatment with mavacamten in individuals with symptomatic oHCM.

They initiated treatment with mavacamten in 22 patients (54.5% male, age 58.5 ± 16.2 years) with symptomatic oHCM and elevated left ventricular outflow tract (LVOT) gradients (March 2023 and June 2024). The dosing of mavacamten was adjusted according to the manufacturer’s recommendations, and cardiac imaging, laboratory work-up, and clinical evaluations were conducted at three visits during the 12-week initiation phase.

The results showed that at 12 weeks, most patients reported a significant improvement in QoL. The assessment revealed a significant reduction in serum biomarkers and LVOT gradients. In 4 patients, treatment with mavacamten had to be temporarily paused due to clinical complaints or transient left ventricular ejection fraction deterioration below 50%, with subsequent full recovery.

They concluded that using mavacamten in people with oHCM during titration aligns with prior clinical trials and highlighted the need for standardized follow-up protocols for those receiving mavacamten treatment.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00392-024-02544-w