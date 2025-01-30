Mediating Effects of Stress on Fibromyalgia Syndrome Development

Photo Credit: Axel Kock

The following is a summary of “Early-life adversity as a predictor of fibromyalgia syndrome: the central role of perceived stress over endocrine stress indicators,” published in the January 2025 issue of Pain by Beiner et al.

The connection between early childhood adversities, stress perception, and fibromyalgia syndrome (FMS) was examined, focusing on perceived stress and endocrine stress indicators.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine the relationship between early-life stress and FMS, assessing the perceived stress and endocrine stress markers mediated the impact of early adversities on FMS severity.

They assessed stress using the Perceived Stress Scale and measured salivary and hair cortisol levels to indicate acute and chronic stress, respectively. The study included 99 individuals with FMS and 50 pain-free controls. Structural equation modeling was applied to analyze the mediation of early adversities on FMS symptoms via perceived stress.

The results showed individuals with FMS had higher early adversity scores (d = 0.63) and more frequent adversity exposure (78.8% vs 66%) than the control group. Structural equation modeling exhibited that early adversities influenced FMS symptoms through perceived stress without a direct effect and endocrine stress indicators did not mediate the relationship.

Investigators concluded the early-life adversity contributed to FMS development, with perceived stress as a key mediator.

Source: journals.lww.com/pain/fulltext/9900/early_life_adversity_as_a_predictor_of.808.aspx