Medication Adherence for Opioid Use Disorders: Evaluating MBRP with Peer Support

The following is a summary of “Methods and Baseline Characteristics of a Multi-site Randomized Controlled Trial Evaluating Mindfulness-based Relapse Prevention in Conjunction with Peer Support to Improve Adherence to Medications for Opioid Use Disorders,” published in the May 2024 issue of Psychiatry by Mumba et al.

Medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD) are highly regarded. However, treatment initiation and adherence remain challenging. Studies showed that counseling and therapies such as Mindfulness-Based Relapse Prevention (MBRP) have been effective.

Researchers conducted a prospective study testing the efficacy of MBRP combined with peer monitoring (MiMP) compared to enhanced twelve-step facilitation (TSF), verifying what made people adhere to their opioid treatment.

They studied two group therapies for medication-assisted treatment of opioid use disorder. People were randomly assigned to mindfulness-based therapy with peer support or enhanced support groups. Both groups met weekly for 12 weeks in 75-90 minute sessions. The primary outcome of this study was to judge MOUD adherence, whereas secondary outcomes included relapse rates, mental health, depression, anxiety, cravings, and quality of life.

The results showed that 104 participants were recruited, with an average age of 44.5 ±11.5 years. Gender and residence were evenly split (51.9%:48.1%). The majority (77.9%, n=81) of participants were White. Notably, the 12-step group was mostly white (93.1%). Over half had some college or higher education. Over 90% of the participants made less than $75,000 per year. Some participants indicated that they had both public and private health insurance.

Investigators concluded that this study breaks new ground by blending MBRP and peer support, tackling mental health alongside opioid use disorder, using structured protocols, and assessing cortisol’s role in predicting relapse and treatment results.

