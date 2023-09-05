MLR Prognostic Value for 90-Day All-cause Mortality in T2DM CKD Patients

The following is a summary of the article titled “Prognostic value of monocyte-to-lymphocyte ratio for 90-day all-cause mortality in type 2 diabetes mellitus patients with chronic kidney disease,” published in the August 2023 issue of Nephrology by Qiu et al.

The involvement of inflammation and the relationship between inflammatory markers and type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) have been investigated. Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate the relationship between monocyte-to-lymphocyte ratio (MLR) and mortality in T2DM patients with CKD.

They involved data from the Medical Information Mart for Intensive Care III & evaluated 90-day all-cause mortality and secondary outcomes, ICU duration, hospital mortality, and 30-day mortality. Cox regression measured MLR’s link to 90-day mortality. Subgroup analysis maintained consistency, while Kaplan–Meier curves explored different MLR levels’ survival impact.

The results showed 1,830 patients. The MLR > 0.71 group exhibited higher ICU stay duration, 30 and 90-day all-cause mortality compared to the MLR < 0.28 and 0.28 ≤ MLR ≤ 0.71 groups. Cox regression analysis demonstrated a notably higher risk of 90-day all-cause mortality with a high MLR level. The adjusted HR (95% CIs) for model 1, model 2, and model 3 were 2.429 (1.905–3.098), 2.070 (1.619–2.647), and 1.898 (1.478–2.437), respectively. Subgroup analysis affirmed MLR’s steady link to 90-day mortality, while Kaplan–Meier curves revealed a poorer prognosis with MLR > 0.71.

They concluded high MLR in T2DM patients with CKD in intensive care units is linked to an increased risk of 90-day all-cause mortality.

Source: nature.com/articles/s41598-023-40429-6