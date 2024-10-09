Mold Allergy May Contribute to Asthma Racial Disparities

Photo Credit: Anna_Gavrylova

Recent findings published in Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology suggest that allergic sensitization to molds, particularly Aspergillus fumigatus, may contribute to racial disparities in asthma outcomes. Patrick K. Gleeson, MD, MSCE, and colleagues explored factors linked to allergic sensitization to molds and their association with asthma exacerbations, particularly across racial groups. In a retrospective cohort of 2,732 adults with asthma who underwent aeroallergen testing, sensitization to molds (Aspergillus fumigatus, Penicillium, Alternaria, and Cladosporium) was more common in men and Black patients (ORs, ≥2.16 vs White; P<0.0005 in five models). Logistic regression analysis showed that mold sensitization did not correlate with asthma exacerbations in the overall cohort (ORs, 0.95-1.40; P≥0.003 in five models and all above the corrected p-value threshold). However, among 1,032 Black patients, sensitization to Aspergillus fumigatus was significantly associated with higher odds of asthma exacerbations (OR, 2.04; P<0.0005). Identifying mold sensitization, especially in Black patients, may help address these disparities and improve asthma management in affected populations.