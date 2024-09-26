Molecular Mechanisms of Malignant Transformation in Pleomorphic Adenoma

Photo Credit: Md Babul Hosen

The following is a summary of “Insights into the molecular alterations of PLAG1 and HMGA2 in the malignant phenotype acquisition in pleomorphic adenoma,” published in the September 2024 issue of Oncology by Lima-Souza et al.

Pleomorphic adenoma (PA) is the most prevalent salivary gland neoplasm characterized by diverse histological features. A critical concern arises when PA undergoes malignant transformation into carcinoma ex pleomorphic adenoma (CXPA), a process associated with intricate molecular changes. This review examines the molecular alterations in the pleomorphic adenoma gene 1 (PLAG1) and high mobility group protein gene (HMGA2) that play pivotal roles in the transition from PA to CXPA.

The analysis underscores that these genetic alterations are central to the etiopathogenesis of both PA and CXPA, with frequent reports of gene fusions and amplifications as mechanisms driving this transformation. Although the precise functions of PLAG1 and HMGA2 in the oncogenic process are not fully elucidated, current evidence suggests their significant involvement. Further research is warranted, mainly focusing on the HMGA2-PLAG1-IGF2 pathway, emerging as a promising target for developing clinically relevant therapies. These insights could enhance the management strategies for CXPA and improve patient outcomes.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1040842824002373