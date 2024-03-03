Most Adults With AMD Unaware of Diagnosis

Most adults with age-related macular degeneration (AMD) are unaware of their diagnosis, according to findings published in the Journal of VitreoRetinal Diseases. Brian Cheng, MD, and colleagues examined data on 5,553 adults aged 40 or older. AMD was diagnosed with retinal images, and patient awareness of the diagnosis was evaluated by self-report. AMD was found in 6.5% of patients. In this group, only 17.5% were aware of their disease, which included early AMD (11.6%) and late AMD (59.2%; P<0.0001). Those aged 60 or older (OR, 33.46; 95% CI, 7.67-146.03) and those with a best-corrected visual acuity of 20/40 or worse (OR, 4.63; 95% CI, 2.95-7.26) had greater awareness of the diagnosis. Hispanic (OR, 0.28; 95% CI, 0.09-0.88) versus White patients and those who did not speak English at home (OR, 0.05; 95% CI, 0.01-0.41) had less awareness. “Efforts to increase patients’ awareness of their AMD may improve rates of follow-up and prevent vision loss,” Dr. Cheng and colleagues wrote.

Author Devyn Osborne