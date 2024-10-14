Multi-Case Study on Innovations in GAP for Unattached Patients in Quebec

Photo Credit: metamorworks

The following is a summary of “Organizational innovations related to Primary Care Access Points (GAP) for unattached patients in Quebec: a multi-case qualitative study,” published in the October 2024 issue of Primary Care by Breton et al.

Being connected to a primary care (PC) provider is essential for a robust healthcare system. In Canada, centralized waiting lists (CWL) have been implemented in eight provinces to help unattached patients get linked to a provider.

In Quebec, the Ministry of Health introduced Primary Care Access Points (GAP) to help these unattached patients navigate the healthcare system while awaiting attachment through the CWL.

For this study, researchers aimed to describe five local organizational innovations developed to enhance GAP and address specific population needs. They conducted a multi-case qualitative study across four health territories in Quebec. It involved 52 semi-structured interviews with healthcare professionals and administrative staff between April 2023 and April 2024. Thematic analysis was performed using NVivo software, and logic models were created to illustrate the innovations.

Five key innovations were identified. First, a multidisciplinary clinic was established to address the mental health needs of unattached patients. Second, a nurse-led clinic provided temporary care for those with unstable chronic conditions. The third innovation, a mobile proximity clinic, used paramedics to assess unattached GAP patients before they received nursing care. Fourth, a new pharmacist trajectory increased the involvement of community pharmacists in addressing the needs of GAP patients. Finally, a decentralized GAP service provided in-person nursing care to unattached patients.

These innovations offered valuable insights for other regions aiming to improve primary care access for unattached patients. The introduction of GAP and these innovations signal a shift in how primary care services are delivered, moving beyond attachment status to improve access for all patients.

