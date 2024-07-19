Navigating Health-Illness Transitions in Children with CCC and Their Families

The following is a summary of “Health-illness transition processes in children with complex chronic conditions and their parents: a scoping review,” published in the July 2024 issue of Pediatrics by Loura et al.

The prevalence of complex chronic conditions (CCCs) is on the rise, resulting in significant limitations and the necessity for specialized care. For children diagnosed with a CCC and their parents, this transition signifies a profound shift in health status, leading to increased vulnerability and ongoing challenges. Understanding the characteristics of these health-illness transition processes is crucial for fostering safer transitions within this population. This scoping review aims to map the existing evidence concerning the health-illness transition processes experienced by children with CCCs and their parents in the healthcare context.

Methods involved a comprehensive search of six databases for studies published between 2013 and 2023 that focused on children aged 0–21 years with CCCs and their parents navigating these transitions. The review specifically targeted literature addressing adaptation to illness and continuity of care. The PRISMA methodology was utilized for article selection, and data extraction was conducted using a structured instrument to synthesize findings effectively.

The review included 98 predominantly qualitative articles highlighting the multifaceted nature of health-illness transitions faced by children with CCCs. These children exhibit unique needs arising from their conditions’ complex and dynamic nature, which significantly impact their daily lives. The analysis identified several facilitating factors, such as effective communication, supportive relationships with healthcare providers, and active involvement in care, alongside inhibiting factors like the complexity of treatment regimens and inadequate team coordination. Additionally, positive outcomes, such as improved well-being and quality of life, and negative emotional responses, including distress regarding chronic illness, were reported. The literature also highlighted various interventions to aid in these transitions, with pediatric palliative care emerging as a particularly beneficial and integrative approach for supporting children and their families.

In conclusion, healthcare professionals are vital in guiding these transitional processes and fostering positive coping mechanisms. There is an urgent need for increased investment at both clinical and academic levels to enhance the knowledge base and awareness surrounding the needs of children with CCCs and ensure their requirements are comprehensively addressed.

