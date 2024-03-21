Navigating Pregnancy with Maternal BE: A Management Roadmap

The following is a summary of “A Road Map for the Management of a Pregnancy Complicated by Maternal Bladder Exstrophy,” published in the March 2024 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Hosiani et al.

Bladder exstrophy (BE) is a congenital genito-urinary malformation characterized by a defect in the abdominal wall, resulting in a protruding open bladder with exposed mucosa. The management of BE typically involves multiple reconstructive procedures to correct anatomical anomalies, often creating an ileal conduit, an alternative urinary reservoir reconstructed from the terminal ileum. In this study, the researchers present a case of a pregnant woman with BE and provide insights into the principles guiding the management of her pregnancy with a multidisciplinary approach.

Investigators emphasize timely pre-operative planning to mitigate potential intraoperative complications during a cesarean section and outline the careful considerations and coordination required by the medical team. Ultimately, the patient underwent an uncomplicated classical cesarean section at term via midline laparotomy, resulting in a favorable outcome for both the mother and baby.

Source: bmcpregnancychildbirth.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12884-024-06316-2