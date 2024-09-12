Need for Dual Belonging Among Frontline Workers to Enhance Service Delivery

Photo Credit: DC Studio

The following is a summary of the “Balancing between dual belongings when organised into interdisciplinary teams, with the trust model as the context: A qualitative study,” published in the August 2024 issue of Primary Care by Slåtsveen et al.

The growing demand for home-based healthcare services, driven by an aging population, an overburdened workforce, and constrained financial resources, presents significant challenges. However, the trust model has emerged as a beacon of hope, offering a promising approach to address these issues. By organizing healthcare services into smaller, autonomous interdisciplinary teams, this model emphasizes the involvement of users and their families in decision-making processes. It also entrusts frontline workers with greater professional autonomy, thereby aiming to deliver more flexible and personalized care. This study investigates the practices and experiences of frontline workers operating within interdisciplinary teams under the trust model, with a focus on the model’s effectiveness in meeting its intended goals.

The research was conducted within a home-based healthcare service in a Norwegian municipality, utilizing a combination of observations, individual interviews, and focus group discussions. Participants included leaders and frontline workers at various levels of the healthcare service, such as registered nurses, auxiliary nurses, occupational therapists, physiotherapists, and unskilled healthcare personnel. The data was subjected to thematic analysis to uncover key patterns and insights.

The findings are presented under three primary themes: researchers want the Best for Service Users,’ ‘Belonging to an Interdisciplinary Team,’ and ‘Maintaining Belonging to Those with Similar Work Tasks and Responsibilities.’ The results reveal a spectrum of experiences among participants, highlighting a central dilemma: the tension between fostering a sense of belonging and identity within the interdisciplinary team while preserving professional identity and connection with colleagues who share similar roles and responsibilities. This dual belonging appears crucial for frontline workers’ satisfaction and effectiveness but is often overlooked within the current implementation of the trust model.

The study concludes on an optimistic note, suggesting that recognizing and supporting frontline workers’ need for dual belonging can significantly enhance the effectiveness of the trust model. By addressing this need, organizations and policymakers can foster a more supportive work environment. This, in turn, can lead to the delivery of more flexible and individually tailored services for users. This recognition is not just a step forward but a leap towards optimizing the potential of the trust model and ensuring that home-based healthcare services can adapt to the increasing demands they face.

Source: bmcprimcare.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12875-024-02554-7