Negative Correlation Between Adults with MHR Levels and Telomere Length

The following is a summary of “Association between monocyte to high-density lipoprotein cholesterol ratio and telomere length: based on NHANES 1999–2002,” published in the November 2024 issue of Cardiology by Mao et al.

Telomere length is associated with cardiovascular and other diseases. The monocyte to high-density lipoprotein cholesterol ratio (MHR) is a novel indicator of inflammation, oxidative stress, and metabolic syndrome (MetS).

Researchers conducted a retrospective study exploring the correlation between MHR and telomere length.

They used data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) from 1999 to 2002 to analyze the correlation between MHR and telomere length. The analysis included the Kruskal-Wallis H test, Spearman rank correlation, and partial correlation analysis. Weighted linear regression analysis assessed the strength of the association between the 2 variables, while restricted cubic spline regression (RCS) explored potential nonlinear relationships.

The results showed that MHR levels were negatively correlated with telomere length (ρ = -0.083, P<0.001) and remained statistically significant after controlling for other covariates (P all<0.001). Subgroup analysis indicated a more pronounced negative association among females (β = -0.024; 95% CI: -0.050 to 0.001; P=0.058), Non-Hispanic Whites (β = -0.022; 95% CI: -0.045 to 0.002; P=0.066), and other races (β = -0.067; 95% CI: -0.134 to -0.000; P=0.049). No nonlinear relationship was detected (P=0.102).

They concluded that higher MHR levels were negatively correlated with telomere length in American adults, indicating a need for further research to confirm the findings.

