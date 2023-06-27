MONDAY, June 26, 2023 (HealthDay News) — U.S. intelligence officials have released a report that rejects some points made by those who say the new coronavirus leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China.

The report was issued Friday in response to a Congressional bill that gave agencies 90 days to declassify intelligence garnered about the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). The new report angered some Republicans who say the administration is still withholding classified information and researchers are not being forthcoming, the Associated Press reported.

John Ratcliffe, U.S. director of national intelligence under President Donald Trump, accused the Biden administration of “continued obfuscation. The lab leak is the only theory supported by science, intelligence and common sense,” the AP reported

Four agencies believe the virus was transferred from animals to humans, and two agencies — the Energy Department and the FBI — believe the virus leaked from a lab. The CIA and another agency have remained silent, the AP said.

But the new report says U.S. intelligence “has no information, however, indicating that any WIV genetic engineering work has involved SARS-CoV-2, a close progenitor, or a backbone virus that is closely related enough to have been the source of the pandemic.”

Reports of lab researchers becoming sick with respiratory symptoms in the fall of 2019 are also inconclusive. U.S. intelligence, the report said, “continues to assess that this information neither supports nor refutes either hypothesis of the pandemic’s origins because the researchers’ symptoms could have been caused by a number of diseases and some of the symptoms were not consistent with COVID-19,” the AP reported.

