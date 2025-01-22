Next-Generation Sequencing Enhances Management of Pancreatic Cysts

Photo Credit: luismmolina

The following is a summary of “Clinical Utility of Incorporating Next-Generation Sequencing Results in the Management Algorithm of Pancreatic Cysts,” published in the January 2025 issue of Gastroenterology by Jones et al.

The accurate prediction of malignant progression in pancreatic cysts remains a significant challenge in clinical practice. While next-generation sequencing (NGS) has emerged as a promising ancillary diagnostic tool, its impact on clinical management strategies is not yet fully understood. This study aimed to assess the efficacy of incorporating NGS into existing management algorithms for pancreatic cysts. Conducted as a single-center retrospective analysis, the study included 441 adult patients treated at a high-risk pancreatic lesion clinic from 2016 to 2022, all of whom had available NGS data. The performance characteristics of the PancreaSeq platform were analyzed, focusing on its role in guiding surgical decisions and differentiating cyst types.

The results demonstrated that high-risk mutations identified by NGS (n=25) exhibited a sensitivity of 72.7% (95% CI: 49.8%-89.3%), specificity of 97.8% (95% CI: 96%-99%), and an area under the receiver operating curve of 0.85 (95% CI: 0.76-0.95) in predicting advanced neoplasia. NGS was particularly effective in detecting KRAS or GNAS mutations in 179 out of 324 cases (55.3%) and VHL mutations in 15 out of 324 cases (3.4%) with indeterminate cyst types, aiding decisions between continued surveillance and discharge. In a subset of 27 patients presenting with isolated pancreatic duct dilation, 12 (48.1%) were found to have mutations consistent with mucinous neoplasms, leading to a diagnosis of main duct intraductal papillary mucinous neoplasm. These findings resulted in surgical intervention for six patients. Overall, NGS findings prompted changes in management for 115 of the 441 patients (26.1%).

In conclusion, the integration of NGS into the management of pancreatic cysts significantly enhances diagnostic precision, influences surgical decision-making, and aids in the evaluation of pancreatic duct dilation. NGS proves to be a valuable tool for optimizing patient care pathways in select cases, particularly for those at high risk of malignant transformation. Further research may help refine its application and broaden its clinical utility.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0016510725000100