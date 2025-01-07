Nomograms for Predicting Postoperative Outcomes in HCC With CSPH After Resection

Photo Credit: mr.suphachai praserdumrongchai

The following is a summary of “Development models to predict complication and prognosis following liver resection for hepatocellular carcinoma in patients with clinically significant portal hypertension,” published in the December 2024 issue of Surgery by Bai et al.

Postoperative complications can impact the prognosis of people with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and clinically significant portal hypertension (CSPH).

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to identify risk factors that affect complications and long-term prognosis in people with HCC and CSPH following liver resection.

They included 190 people with HCC and CSPH who underwent curative liver resection (April 2018 and December 2021). LASSO-Logistic regression identified factors influencing postoperative complications, while LASSO-Cox regression determined prognostic factors for long-term outcomes.

The results showed that LASSO regression identified variables including albumin-bilirubin (ALBI) grade, preoperative ascites, major hepatectomy, and portal vein occlusion time greater than 15 minutes as significant factors influencing postoperative complications (P<0.05). Logistic regression created a nomogram for predicting complications with a C-index of 0.723. The Cox regression analysis showed that postoperative complications, maximum tumor diameter, and microvascular invasion were risk factors for recurrence. In contrast, OS was associated with postoperative complications, maximum tumor diameter, microvascular invasion, and prealbumin levels. The C-index values for the respective nomograms were 0.635 and 0.734. Calibration curves and ROC curves demonstrated good performance for all nomograms.

They concluded that the nomograms effectively predicted postoperative complications, recurrence, and survival in people with HCC and CSPH undergoing liver resection.

Source: americanjournalofsurgery.com/article/S0002-9610(24)00724-4/abstract