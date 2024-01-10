SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Nonmelanoma Skin Cancers Tied to Lower Extremity Lymphedema

Jan 10, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Association of Lower Extremity Lymphedema and Nonmelanoma Skin Cancers
https://www.mayoclinicproceedings.org/article/S0025-6196(23)00117-9/fulltext

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Afsaneh Alavi, MD

    Professor of Dermatology
    Mayo Clinic College of Medicine

     

    Afsaneh Alavi, MD, has indicated to Physician’s Weekly that she has no financial interests to disclose.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement