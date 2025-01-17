Novel Approach to Identify and Manage Frequent ED Attenders

The following is a summary of “Mathematical Methodology for Defining a Frequent Attender within Emergency Departments,” published in the January 2025 issue of Emergency Medicine by Williams et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to investigate the characteristics and factors linked with emergency department (ED) frequent attenders (FA) in a population, seeking to clarify the definition and derivation of “frequent attendance” for improved patient care and resource allocation.

They developed a mathematical approach to define the time interval between ED visits for classifying FAs. Using K-means clustering and the Elbow method, a suitable definition for FAs was identified. Recursive clustering of the smallest time-interval group refined the FA classification into a smaller, formalized cluster.

The results showed that applying this framework to a case study dataset of approximately 3,36,000 ED attendances effectively identified FAs across EDs. An FA was defined as an individual with 3 or more visits within sequential 21-day periods. This standardized framework consistently classified FAs across different EDs, delivering a dependable method for identification.

Investigators concluded the methodology determined individuals at risk of becoming FAs, facilitating targeted interventions to decrease future EDs visits.

Source: frontiersin.org/journals/disaster-and-emergency-medicine/articles/10.3389/femer.2025.1462764/abstract