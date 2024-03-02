Obesity Rates in Young Children Are Rising

Photo Credit: Kwanchaichaiudom

Although the prevalence of severe obesity in young children declined from 2010 to 2016, more recent increases have been observed, according to a study published in Pediatrics. Sohyun Park, PhD, and colleagues examined the prevalence and trends in severe obesity among 16.6 million children aged 2-4 in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children from 2010-2020. The prevalence of severe obesity significantly decreased from 2.1% in 2010 to 1.8% in 2016, then increased to 2.0% in 2020. A significant decrease from 2010-2016 was seen among all sociodemographic subgroups except for American Indian/Alaska Native (AI/AN) children. The study team observed significant decreases among 4-year-olds, Asian/Pacific Islander and Hispanic children, and children from higher-income households. Significant prevalence increases from 2016-2020 were seen overall and among sociodemographic subgroups except for AI/AN and non-Hispanic White children, with the largest increases seen in 4-year-olds and Hispanic children. “Early identification and access to evidence-based family healthy weight programs for at-risk children can support families and child health,” Dr. Park and colleagues wrote.