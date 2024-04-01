One-year morbidity and mortality in patients treated with standard-dose and low-dose apixaban after acute large vessel occlusion stroke.

Although low-dose direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) are recommended for patients at high risk of bleeding complications, it remains unclear whether the dose reduction in real-world setting is also appropriate in patients after large-vessel occlusion (LVO) stroke. This study hypothesized that patients with atrial fibrillation (AF) and LVO receiving low-dose DOACs have an increased risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic events. The study aimed to assess 1 year morbidity and mortality in patients treated with standard-dose and low-dose apixaban after LVO stroke. A post hoc analysis was performed using the acute LVO registry data, which enrolled patients with AF and LVO who received apixaban within 14 days of stroke onset. The incidences of ischemic events (ischemic stroke, acute coronary syndrome, acute myocardial infarction, and systemic embolism), major bleeding events, and death from any cause were compared between patients receiving standard- and low-dose apixaban. Of 643 patients diagnosed with LVO, 307 (47.7%) received low-dose apixaban. After adjustment for clinically relevant variables, no significant differences were observed in the incidence of ischemic events (adjusted hazard ratio [aHR]: 2.12, 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.75-6.02), major bleeding events (aHR: 1.17, 95% CI 0.50-2.73), and death from any cause (aHR: 1.95, 95% CI 0.78-4.89) between patients receiving standard- and low-dose apixaban. No significant differences were observed in the incidence of ischemic events, major bleeding events, or death from any cause between patients with AF and LVO receiving standard- and low-dose apixaban.© 2024. The Author(s).

