Open Reduction and Internal Fixation for Scapular Ideberg Type II Glenoid Fractures

The following is a summary of “A clinical study on the effect of axillary approach in the treatment of Ideberg type II scapular glenoid fractures,” published in the October 2024 issue of Surgery by Wang et al.

Scapular glenoid fractures are challenging to treat due to their deep location and complex surrounding anatomy, particularly in cases of severe fracture displacement.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate the effectiveness of the axillary approach in treating Ideberg type II scapular glenoid fractures.

They analyzed clinical data from 13 patients (8 males, 5 females; age range, 19 to 58 years; average age, 38 years) with Ideberg type II scapular glenoid fractures treated (December 2018 to January 2024). The causes of injury included falls from heights (7 cases) and car accidents (6 cases). All patients underwent open reduction and internal fixation through the axillary approach. Postoperative assessments included X-ray and computed tomography (CT) 3-dimensional reconstruction on the day after surgery to evaluate fracture reduction and the position of internal fixation.

The results showed that all patients achieved primary wound healing without complications, including infection or nerve injury. Imaging on the second postoperative day confirmed excellent fracture reduction and optimal positioning of internal fixation, with no screws entering the joint cavity. All patients were followed up for 6 to 25 months (average follow-up, 11.7 months), with complete bony union achieved in all cases (healing time, 4 to 6 months; average healing time, 4.8 months). At the 6-month follow-up, the Constant-Murley score indicated 11 cases rated as excellent and 2 as good.

They concluded that open reduction and internal fixation using the axillary approach was safe and effective for treating Ideberg type II scapular glenoid fractures, facilitating early functional recovery and yielding satisfactory clinical outcomes.

Source: bmcsurg.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12893-024-02623-9