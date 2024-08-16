Optimizing MM Treatment by Comparing Steady-State and Chemotherapy-Based Stem Cell Mobilization

The following is a summary of “Steady-State Versus Chemotherapy-Based Stem Cell Mobilization in Multiple Myeloma: A Single-Center Study to Analyze Efficacy and Safety,” published in the June 2024 issue of Hematology by Al-Ali et al.

Autologous stem cell transplant is a standard treatment option for suitable patients with multiple myeloma (MM) following intensive chemotherapy.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study comparing the efficacy and safety of steady-state and chemotherapy-based stem cell mobilization in Hungarian individuals.

They studied 210 patients with MM who underwent stem cell mobilization (2018 to 2022). Granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) alone was given to 104 patients, while 106 received chemotherapy followed by G-CSF. The success rate of mobilizations, stem cell yields, infection rates, and cost-effectiveness between the two methods were assessed.

The results showed that the steady-state group required plerixa more often (45% vs. 13%, P<0.001) and experienced more frequent unsuccessful stem cell mobilizations (11% vs. 3%, P=0.024). The mean stem cell collection was lower (6.9 vs. 9.8 × 106, P<0.001) compared to the chemotherapy group. Infections occurred less frequently (4% vs. 27%, P<0.001), and hospital stays were shorter (6 vs. 14 days, P<0.001). Plerixafor was administered more often to patients who received lenalidomide (41% vs. 23%, P=0.007) or daratumumab (78% vs. 23%, P<0.001) than to those on other treatments.

Investigators concluded that while steady-state mobilization was safe, superiority over chemomobilization was questionable due to higher plerixafor use and mobilization failures.

