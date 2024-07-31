Outcomes of Toric and Trifocal IOLs Implantation Using Intraoperative Aberrometry

Photo Credit: Ogtay Mammadov

The following is a summary of “Visual function after implantation of trifocal and trifocal toric intraocular lenses using intraoperative aberrometry,” published in the May 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Brissette et al.

Researchers conducted a prospective study analyzing the outcomes and visual function post-implantation of trifocal and trifocal toric intraocular lenses (IOLs), all done at one location in the U.S. using intraoperative aberrometry.

They followed 21 patients for 3 months who had significant cataracts and expected visual acuity of 20/25 or better post-surgery. The primary outcomes of this study were postoperative prediction errors, refractive outcomes, uncorrected vision at various distances (distance [UDVA], intermediate [UIVA], near [UNVA]), contrast sensitivity, and responses to a modified Visual Function Quality of Life Questionnaire (VF-14 QOL).

The results showed that all 21 patients had binocular UDVA and UIVA of 20/25 or better, and 90% (19/21) achieved the same for UNVA. The prediction error was ≤0.50 D in 79% of eyes (33/42). Residual astigmatism and manifest refraction spherical equivalent were ≤.05 D in 81% (34/42) eyes and 86% (36/42) of eyes, respectively. Night driving, reading small print, and reading newspapers or books were the most challenging tasks on the modified VF-14 QOL.

Investigators concluded that trifocal and trifocal toric IOL implants, guided by intraoperative aberrometry, offer high refractive accuracy and excellent vision at all distances, with minimal difficulty in visual tasks.

