PAR and MEP as Predictors of Postoperative Outcomes in Knee Arthroplasty

Photo Credit: Ipopba

The following is a summary of “Preoperative measures of pain at rest and movement-evoked pain in knee arthroplasty: Associations with pain and function outcome trajectories from a prospective multicentre longitudinal cohort study,” published in the September 2024 issue of Pain by Riddle et al.

The study of pain at rest (PAR) and movement-evoked (MEP) in individuals with musculoskeletal pain has earned a lot of interest. Yet, the psychometric development of these constructs has to be discovered.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine the association between PAR and MEP and their predictive utility in individuals with knee arthroplasty.

They collected data from individuals with knee arthroplasty from moderate to high levels of pain catastrophizing. Preoperative latent variables for PAR and MEP were designed to determine their linkage with a binary latent variable representing good or poor pain and function outcomes. The extent of overlap between PAR and MEP was evaluated by factor correlation.

The results showed PAR and MEP as important predictors of good vs poor pain and function classes, with odds ratios ranging from 1.21 to 1.64 (P< 0.001), indicating an increase in poor outcomes. A high correlation between PAR and MEP latent variables (r = 0.89; 95% CI: 0.86–0.92) proposed overlapping variance.

They concluded PAR and MEP were prognostic indicators for poor postoperative outcomes with knee arthroplasty.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/ejp.4723