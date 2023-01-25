TUESDAY, Jan. 24, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Less than half of parents take recommended steps to prepare themselves and their children ahead of a well-child visit, according to the results of a survey released by the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health.

Sarah J. Clark, M.P.H., and colleagues from the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, surveyed a national sample of 1,331 parents of children aged 1 to 12 years about their experiences with well visits.

The poll revealed that most parents (92 percent) reported their child has had a well visit in the past two years and two-thirds of parents (67 percent) said their child always sees the same provider for well visits. Yet, few parents prepare a list of questions for the provider (25 percent), ask their child to think of questions for the provider (22 percent), or write down information about changes in their child’s health (21 percent).

“We were pleased to see that the majority of parents regularly make these appointments and maintain relationships with a trusted provider,” Clark said in a statement. “But they may not always be taking a proactive approach to ensuring they address all relevant health concerns impacting their child’s physical, emotional, and behavioral health at every visit.”

