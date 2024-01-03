Patient Characteristics Influence Rates of PrEP Discontinuation

Photo Credit: Viktoriia Hnatiuk

Adherence to daily PrEP is high among patients with commercial insurance, but most patients discontinue PrEP within the first year of starting it, according to results published in Pharmacoepidemiology & Drug Safety. Carter D. McCormick, PhD, and colleagues assessed PrEP adherence and persistence and compared data across sex and age groups among 29,689 new PrEP users. The study team noted high adherence (81.9%). Women had greater adherence than men (adjusted OR [aOR], 1.87), and patients aged 45 and older were less adherent compared with those aged younger than 45 (aOR, 0.87). More than half of participants ceased therapy within the first year (median duration of use, 238.0 days; interquartile range, 99.0–507.0 days). Women showed less persistent PrEP use than men (HR, 1.49), while people aged 45 and older had a reduced risk for discontinuation compared with those younger than 45 (HR, 0.43).