Patient Outcomes in assPD Compared to IHD

The following is a summary of “Assisted peritoneal dialysis compared to in-centre hemodialysis – an observational study of outcomes from the Swedish Renal Registry,” published in the October 2024 issue of Nephrology by Rydell et al.

In-center hemodialysis (IHD) is the most common dialysis treatment, while assisted peritoneal dialysis (assPD) offers an option for frail or incapacitated patients to manage uremic symptoms in end-of-life care.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to compare hospital admissions, dialysis modality continuation, and patient survival between assPD and IHD.

Patients over 65 years who were registered in the Swedish Renal Registry (SRR) and started dialysis from 2010 to 2017 were included. They were matched based on sex, Charlson Index, age, and dialysis start date, with data collected from the SRR and other registries.

The results showed that during the first year, patients on assPD and IHD had a median of 1 hospitalization (IQR 0–5.0; 0–4.0) (P=0.412). No significant differences were found after 2 years in annual hospital days, cardiovascular or infectious disease hospitalizations, or dialysis modality continuation. However, patients on assPD had a worse median survival of 1.1 years (IQR 0.6–2.1) compared to 3.1 years (IQR 0.2–5.8) for IHD (P<0.001).

The study concluded that while assPD showed no differences in hospitalizations or dialysis continuation compared to IHD, it was associated with worse survival, suggesting assPD is a viable alternative when self-care dialysis is unfeasible.

