Personalized 3-Year Risk Assessment for CKD Progression

The following is a summary of “Individualized Risk of CKD Progression among US Adults,” published in the May 2024 issue of Nephrology by Tio et al.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is often diagnosed based on the individual’s glomerular filtration rate (GFR) or albuminuria.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to understand better an individual’s risk of CKD worsening.

They used data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (1999-2020) and assessed the 3-year risk of a ≥40% decline in estimated GFR(eGFR, mL/min/1.73 m2 or kidney failure in U.S. adults, defining high risk as ≥5% chance.

The results showed that in 199.81 million U.S. adults, 8.42 million had a 3-year risk ≥5%, including 1.04 million without CKD (eGFR ≥60 and albuminuria <30 mg/g). High-risk adults without CKD often had hypertension (98%), heart failure (72%), and diabetes (44%). Among 15.51 million with CKD and preserved eGFR (eGFR ≥60 and albuminuria ≥30 mg/g), 3.73 million had a 3-year risk ≥5%, with 41% lacking diabetes, thus not getting screened for albuminuria. The 3-year risk was low (<5%) for 94% of the 5.66 million with CKD stage G3a-A1, which is stated as eGFR 45 to <60 and albuminuria <30 mg/g.

Investigators concluded that assessing an individual’s absolute risk of CKD progression helps better categorize patients with CKD and identify high-risk individuals who don’t currently meet CKD criteria.

Source: journals.lww.com/jasn/abstract/9900/individualized_risk_for_ckd_progression_among_us.315.aspx