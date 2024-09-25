Phantom Limb Pain Reduction with PME and PMI Using Extended Reality

Photo Credit: Pikovit44

The following is a summary of “Extended reality used in the treatment of phantom limb pain: a multicenter, double-blind, randomized controlled trial,” published in the September 2024 issue of Pain by Lendaro et al.

Phantom limb pain (PLP), a neuropathic pain, poses a challenge after amputation.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to correlate the efficacy of phantom motor execution (PME) and phantom motor imagery (PMI) facilitated by extended reality (XR) for the treatment of PLP, hypothesizing that PME would be superior to PMI.

They examined 9 outpatient clinics across 7 countries; 81 participants with PLP were randomly allotted to either PME or PMI training. The primary result was the modification in PLP estimated by the Pain Rating Index from baseline to the end of treatment, while secondary outcomes had the rate of clinically meaningful reduction in pain (CMRP; >50% pain decrease).

The results showed no evidence of PME superiority over PMI using XR. Both treatments showed decreased PLP (64.5% PME, 68.2% PMI). The rate of Clinically meaningful pain reduction (>50%) occurred in 71% of the PME group and 68% of the PMI group, and positive changes were observed in all other outcomes, with no resemblance between groups.

They concluded that, despite not confirming the initial hypothesis, both PME and PMI administered by XR probably provided effective relief for PLP.

Source: journals.lww.com/pain/fulltext/9900/extended_reality_used_in_the_treatment_of_phantom.699.aspx