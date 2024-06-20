Pituitary Corticotroph Tumors Analyzed Using Spatial Transcriptomics

Photo Credit: Dr Microbe

The following is a summary of “Spatial Transcriptomic Analysis of Pituitary Corticotroph Tumors,” published in the June 2024 issue of Endocrinology by Piña, et al.

Spatial transcriptomic (ST) analysis offers a unique approach to investigating gene expression patterns alongside the spatial distribution of tumor cells, shedding light on their interactions within the tumor microenvironment.

For a study, researchers applied ST analysis to corticotroph pituitary neuroendocrine tumors (PitNETs) using formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded tissues. The ST data obtained were compared with results from immunohistochemistry. Gene expression profiles were analyzed to identify clusters and differentially expressed genes, followed by pathway analysis.

Seven PitNET samples underwent ST analysis. In situ, annotation of tumor tissue based on gene expression profiles was consistent with annotations made by a pathologist. Moreover, the relative gene expression within the tumors correlated with conventional protein staining methods used in PitNET evaluation, such as reticulin and Ki-67 index. Additionally, intratumor heterogeneity was observed, revealing distinct transcriptomic profiles within the same tumor, suggesting potential variability in cell populations within the tumor.

The study represented the first exploration of spatial cell profiling in PitNETs using ST analysis. The findings contributed to understanding the spatial organization of cells within these tumors, offering insights into their heterogeneity and potential implications for tumor behavior and treatment response.

Reference: academic.oup.com/jes/article/8/6/bvae064/7639410