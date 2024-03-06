Plant-Based Food Intake Linked to Better QoL in Prostate Cancer

Photo Credit: peakSTOCK

Among patients with prostate cancer, greater consumption of plant-based foods is associated with higher scores in quality-of-life domains, according to a study published in Cancer. Stacy Loeb, MD, PhD, and colleagues examined the relationship between plant-based diet indices after prostate cancer diagnosis and QOL in a prospective cohort study of 3,505 participants in the Health Professionals Follow‐Up Study (1986-2016) with nonmetastatic prostate cancer. Overall and healthful plant-based diet indices were calculated using food-frequency questionnaires. The Expanded Prostate Cancer Index Composite was used to calculate QOL scores. Better scores for sexual function, urinary irritation/obstruction, urinary incontinence, and hormonal/vitality were seen in association with a higher plant-based diet index. In the age-adjusted analysis, but not in the multivariable analysis, consuming more healthful plant-based foods was also associated with better sexual and bowel function and improved urinary incontinence and hormonal/vitality scores.