Platelet Indices Predict New-Onset CVD, Infection, and Mortality in Patients with PD

The following is a summary of “Effect of platelet indices on mortality and comorbidity in peritoneal dialysis: a cohort study,” published in the August 2024 issue of Nephrology by Zhang et al.

There was a scarcity of data on the relationship between platelet indices and predicting peritoneal dialysis (PD) outcomes in patients with comorbidities.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study evaluating the link between platelet indices and new-onset comorbidity and all-cause mortality in patients with PD.

They analyzed patients with PD from 28 December 2011 to 24 January 2018 and followed up until 31 December 2022. The primary outcomes were the time to the first new-onset cardiovascular disease (CVD) and the time to the first new-onset infection event after PD. All-cause mortality was the secondary endpoint. The Cox model assessed the correlation between platelet indices, comorbidities, and mortality. Liver disease data were not analyzed. Kaplan-Meier survival curves were used along with log-rank tests.

The results showed 250 incident patients with PD with a median follow-up of 6.79 (IQR 4.05, 8.89) years out of 81 and 139 patients experienced the first new-onset CVD and infection event, respectively, during the follow-up period. High mean platelet volume (MPV) was independently linked to an increased risk of both the time to first new-onset CVD (HR 1.895, 95% CI 1.174–3.058, P=0.009) and all-cause mortality (HR 1.710, 95% CI 1.155–2.531, P=0.007). Patients with a low mean platelet volume to platelet count ratio (MPV/PC) were also more susceptible to new-onset infection events (log-rank 5.693, P=0.017). A low MPV/PC ratio was significantly linked with an increased time to the first new-onset infection event on PD (HR 0.652, 95% CI 0.459–0.924, P=0.016).

They concluded that platelet indices correlated with CVD, infections, and mortality in patients with PD, with low MPV/PC predicting infection risk and high MPV linked to CVD and mortality.

Source: bmcnephrol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12882-024-03697-6