Peripheral nerve glomus tumors are extremely rare and occur with typical symptoms of peripheral neuropathic pain. Clinicians hardly consider this entity when faced with the swelling of a peripheral nerve and the diagnosis is reached only with histological examination. Nerves of limbs are usually affected and the solid glomus tumor is the most frequent histological variant.

A 55-year-old man presented with a glomus tumor of the anterior supraclavicular nerve of the left cervical plexus, misdiagnosed clinically and radiologically as neuroma. Despite the preoperative suspicion and the intraoperative appearance, the histological examination revealed a glomus tumor with a prevalent muscular component, a glomangiomyoma. Once the tumor was removed, pain regressed completely.

Because of its rarity, pre-operative diagnosis of glomus tumors is still a challenge, especially when arising from peripheral nerves. In the presence of chronic localized neuroma-type pain and sensitivity, glomus tumors should be considered in the pool of differential diagnosis, even if the imaging is not conclusive.

