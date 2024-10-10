Potential Drug Targets and Pathways in the Pathogenesis of Psoriasis

The following is a summary of “Single-Cell Sequencing Combined with Transcriptome Sequencing to Explore the Molecular Mechanisms Related to Psoriasis,” published in the October 2024 issue of Dermatology by Cailing et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to explore the molecular mechanisms underlying the occurrence of psoriasis, a chronic inflammatory skin disease with incomplete cure.

They used psoriasis gene expression profiles (GSE151177, GSE41664, GSE30999) from the Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database. Using R software, they identified common differentially expressed genes (DEGs) of psoriasis and performed 3 analyses: Weighted Gene Co-expression Network Analysis (WGCNA), GWAS Analysis, and Drug Target Prediction.

The results showed that 14 common DEGs were selected for further analysis. The Drug Target Prediction analysis indicated that the expression profiles influenced by specific medications, such as methotrexate, budesonide, amino purvalanol-A, and selumetinib, demonstrated negative correlations with the expression profiles altered by the disease. Additionally, S100A4, JAML, TRAF3IP3, MIAT, IL7R, and KLRB1 were found to be significantly expressed in the immune pathway associated with allograft rejection. Within the metabolic pathway, an oxidative phosphorylation exhibited elevated expression levels, while the reactive oxygen species pathway was prominently expressed in the signaling pathways domain.

Investigators concluded that the identified potential drugs and hub genes could offer new insights for further research into the pathogenesis of psoriasis.

Source: dovepress.com/single-cell-sequencing-combined-with-transcriptome-sequencing-to-explo-peer-reviewed-fulltext-article-CCID