The following is a summary of “Indicators of Oxidative Stress in the Prediction of Coronary Artery Lesions in Patients With Kawasaki Disease,” published in the April 2023 issue of Rheumatology by Wu, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to investigate the clinical significance of oxidative stress-related indices, including inflammatory markers and lipid and platelet (PLT) parameters, in coronary artery lesions (CALs) in Kawasaki disease (KD) and to develop a predictive nomogram using these indices to identify patients at risk of CALs.

Clinical data of 952 KD patients diagnosed between January 2019 and March 2022 were collected and divided into CAL and non-CAL (NCAL) groups. The patients were randomly divided into a training set and a verification set. Univariate and multivariate logistic regression analyses were performed on the training set to identify oxidative stress-related independent risk factors for CALs, which were then used to construct a predictive nomogram. The model’s performance was evaluated using calibration and receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curves. The nomogram was validated on the verification set.

Of the 952 KD patients, 137 (18.0%) had CALs. The CAL group showed significantly higher levels of C-reactive protein, serum amyloid A, platelet count, monocyte-to-high-density lipoprotein ratio, platelet-to-lymphocyte ratio, and lower levels of high-density lipoprotein than the NCAL group. Increased C-reactive protein, serum amyloid A, platelet count, and decreased high-density lipoprotein were identified as independent risk factors for CALs. The nomogram constructed using these factors showed satisfactory calibration degree and discriminatory power (area under the curve, 0.887) in the training set. In the verification set, the area under the curve was 0.795.

The predictive nomogram developed using oxidative stress-related risk factors associated with CALs in KD patients can be helpful for early diagnosis of CALs in KD.

