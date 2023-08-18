Predicting ICL Vault with Preoperative Parameters: A Formula Approach

The following is a summary of “A vault-prediction formula for implantable collamer lens based on preoperative parameters: a retrospective clinical study,” published in the August 2023 issue of Ophthalmology by Yang et al.

Researchers performed a retrospective study to create a formula to predict implantable collamer lens (ICL) vaults based on preoperative parameters.

The study analyzed data from 226 eyes of 114 patients (median age and range 27.5 ± 5.7; 18–46 years) who underwent EVO-ICL surgery between May 2021 and April 2022. Preoperative parameters such as anterior chamber depth (ACD), horizontal angle-to-angle diameter (ATA), crystalline lens rise (CLR), and vault (measured one week after surgery) were assessed using anterior segment optical coherence tomography. Axial length of eyes (AL) and white-to-white (WTW) values were measured separately using an IOLmaster and calipers under a slit lamp.

Results demonstrated that the average measurements for WTW, ACD, horizontal ATA diameter, CLR, AL, and vault one week after surgery were 11.42 ± 0.37 mm, 3.25 ± 0.25 mm, 11.72 ± 0.44 mm, 45.78 ± 175.42 μm, 27.61 ± 1.93 mm, and 586.51 ± 254.54 μm, respectively. Through multivariate regression analysis, predictors of vault size (adjusted-R2 = 0.39, P < 0.001) were identified: ICL-width, ACD (β = 0.293), ATA (β = -0.657), CLR (β = -0.157), and anterior chamber angle in the temporal side (T: ACA) (β = -0.277).

The study concluded that a formula based on preoperative parameters could predict the ICL vault and aid in choosing the optimal ICL size.

Source: bmcophthalmol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12886-023-03096-9