Predicting Quality of Life in SSc via Emotional Intelligence

The following is a summary of “Emotional intelligence: a novel predictor of quality of life in patients with systemic sclerosis,” published in the July 2024 issue of Rheumatology by Karagianni et al.

Systemic sclerosis (SSc) is a chronic autoimmune disease impacting skin and internal organs, leading to significant morbidity and reduced health-related quality of life (HrQoL).

Researchers conducted a retrospective study exploring the influence of trait emotional intelligence (TEI) on HrQoL in patients with SSc.

They involved 60 patients with SSc (86.67% female) who participated by filling out a socio-demographic questionnaire, the Trait Emotional Intelligence Questionnaire Short-Form (TEIQue-SF), and the Short-Form Health Survey (SF-36). Additionally, 60 HCs also completed the TEIQue-SF. Multiple linear regression analyses and a correlation matrix were employed to evaluate the SF-36 domains as dependent variables, with TEI domains (well-being, self-control, emotionality, sociability) serving as independent variables.

The result showed that the participant’s mean age was 57.3 ± 12.9 years, with an average disease duration of 7.7 ± 6.7 years. Patients with SSc showed differences from HCs, specifically in the sociability domain of TEI. TEI global scores significantly impacted both physical and mental component summaries (P<.001) and all 8 HrQoL dimensions (P<.001). Components like age, disease duration, and gastrointestinal issues negatively impacted SF-36 components, while TEI positively influenced all HrQoL dimensions.

Investigators concluded that recognizing the connection between TEI and HrQoL was vital for supporting patients with SSc, facilitating empowerment, and developing effective psychotherapeutic interventions.

