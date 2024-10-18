Predictive Value of Inflammatory Markers for LVT in STEMI

The following is a summary of “Role of Inflammation in Early Left Ventricular Thrombus Formation Following ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction—A Matched Case-Control Study,” published in the October 2024 issue of Cardiology by Litmanowicz et al.

Limited data exist on the association between inflammation and early left ventricular thrombus (LVT) formation after ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI).

Researchers conducted a retrospective study investigating the predictive value of inflammatory biomarkers for LVT formation following STEMI.

They analyzed 2,534 patients admitted to the cardiac intensive care unit (CICU) with STEMI and included 51 patients with LVT and 102 matched controls for age, sex, anterior infarct, and ejection fraction (P=0.01).

The results showed that patients with LVT had higher white blood cell (WBC) counts (12.8 ± 7 vs. 12.4 ± 4 × 103 /µL, P=0.01), higher absolute neutrophil counts (10.5 ± 4 vs. 8.6 ± 4 × 103 /µL, P=0.003), higher neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratios (NLR) (8.2 ± 6 vs. 4.8 ± 4, P=0.04), and higher C-reactive protein (CRP) levels (35.9 ± 62 vs. 18.6 ± 40 mg/L, P=0.04). Peak values for WBC and CRP were also elevated in the LVT group (WBC: 17.8 ± 8 vs. 14.6 ± 5 × 103 /µL, P=0.003; CRP: 95.8 ± 82 vs. 64.2 ± 76 mg/L, P=0.02).

They concluded that WBC and neutrophil counts upon admission, along with peak WBC and CRP levels, provided additional predictive value for LVT formation after STEMI beyond classical risk factors.

