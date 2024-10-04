Predictors of QoL Improvement Post-PCI in Symptomatic CCS

The following is a summary of “Predictors of symptom improvement in patients with chronic coronary syndrome after percutaneous coronary intervention,” published in the October 2024 issue of Cardiology by Wester et al.

Chronic coronary syndrome (CCS) significantly impacts patients’ QoL and symptom load. Understanding which patients benefit most from invasive treatments is essential.

Researchers conducted a prospective study identifying predictors of symptom improvement after percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) in patients with CCS.

They conducted a multi-center PLA-pCi-EBO trial involving 145 patients with symptomatic CCS who underwent successful PCI (Seattle Angina Questionnaire–SAQ). Predictors of symptom improvement were analyzed using logistic regression analysis.

The results showed QoL, physical limitation, and angina frequency improved significantly 6 months post-PCI. Worse baseline health status was the best predictor of highly relevant improvements in symptom load and QoL, while demographic factors and cardiovascular disease severity did not predict relevant enhancements. The influence of psychological traits was not significant, however, patients who exercised more post-PCI experienced greater QoL improvements despite no changes in physical limitation or angina frequency.

They concluded that PCI effectively reduced symptom load and enhanced QoL in patients with symptomatic CCS, with reduced baseline health status as the main improvement predictor.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00392-024-02552-w