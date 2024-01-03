PrEP Awareness Limited Among Women at Risk for HIV

Gaps in PrEP awareness remain among women at the highest risk for HIV in the United States, according to results published in Sexually Transmitted Diseases. Gabriela Weigel, MD, and colleagues compared women with indications for PrEP (n=689) with women without any indication for PrEP (n=5,452) on measures of PrEP awareness, clinician counseling, and health care interactions. Women with PrEP indications were no more likely to report awareness of PrEP (OR, 1.03) or PrEP counseling (OR, 1.32) than those without PrEP indications. However, women with PrEP indications were more likely to report a birth control visit (OR, 1.82) or an abortion within the last 12 months (OR, 5.93) and current use of prescription-based contraception (OR, 1.45) when compared with those without a PrEP indication. Most women in both groups reported accessing prenatal care within the last 12 months. “Sexual and reproductive health visits represent a logical and feasible venue for PrEP provision,” Dr. Weigel and colleagues wrote.

Author Julia Ernst