Prevalence and Predictors of Non-PFL in Ophthalmology Referrals

Photo Credit: freepik

The following is a summary of “Use of non-person-first language in consecutive general ophthalmology referrals,” published in the June 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Leong et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study investigating non-person-first language (PFL) prevalence in consecutive general ophthalmology referrals.

They reviewed referrals for ophthalmology patients’ first visits at a single clinic (July 2018 to December 2022). Ten daily referrals were randomly checked for non-PFL as per American Medical Association and American Psychological Association guidelines. Non-PFL was categorized into general diabetes, stigma, obesity, or ageism. Chi-square tests analyzed associations with provider gender, specialty, referral length, and patient age and gender.

The results showed 2,625 referrals; 136 (5.2%) used non-PFL, such as calling a person with diabetes a “diabetic.” Error types with Diabetes (38.2%), Stigma (30.9%), General (23.5%), Disability (8.8%), and Obesity (4.4%). The year of referral was predictive of non-PFL (P=0.0016). Most non-PFLs occurred in 2020 (9.5%). Longer referrals had higher non-PFL (16.2%) compared to medium (5.1%) and short (3.5%) (P<0.001). Family Medicine had the highest non-PFL (8.3%) compared to Optometry (4.4%), Emergency Medicine (0.62%), Ophthalmology (4.2%), and others (2.9%). Patient gender (P=0.5563), age (P=0.3466), and referring provider gender (P=0.9057) were not predictive of non-PFL.

Investigators concluded that non-PFL was most common in 2020, especially in Family Medicine and Optometry referrals, with diabetes and stigma errors being frequent. Using PFL in physician communication can reduce stigma and enhance inclusive care for patients related to ophthalmology.

Source: ajo.com/article/S0002-9394(24)00241-1/fulltext#%20